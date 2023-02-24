Newstor, a digital and media-tech enterprise, has partnered with mFilterIt to combat fraud in VAS services and establish a secure digital payment ecosystem.

To mitigate fraud and ensure good acquisition quality in the DCB VAS ecosystem, Newstor said that it has implemented mFilterIt’s DCB VAS Anti-fraud Solution.

As per mFilterIt, it is focused on protecting the digital integrity of telcos and enterprises across platforms, identifying fraud, and addressing vulnerabilities. This partnership, according to the duo, represents a significant step towards creating a secure digital ecosystem and improving the user experience.



Newstor offers digital services, data sciences, and software and app development across various industries. These services are offered as part of an app, in addition to HTML5, as part of its customer lifecycle management strategy.



“With the vast global experience of Newstor and mFilter, its expertise in validating traffic and fraud detection, we aim that this collaboration will lead us to new highs” said Varadarajan T K, founder and CEO, Newstor.

“Our association with Newstor will set new milestones. mFilterIt will empower multinational giants like Newstor to prevent frauds in VAS services and build a secure digital payment ecosystem.” said Dhiraj Gupta, CTO and co-founder, mFilterIt.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook