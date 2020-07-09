News genre witnessed 43% rise in viewership in H12020: BARC-Nielsen Report

Total TV viewership registered a growth of 15% in week 26 (June 27- July 3) as compared to pre-covid period (Jan 11- Jan31)

The viewership share of movies rose to 25% in H12020 as opposed to 23% share it held in H1 2019, while news and kids genre claimed 12% and 9% share, respectively during the H1 of 2020 as compared to H12019, as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural) in collaboration with Nielsen. Meanwhile, the share of general entertainment channels (GEC) declined from 49% to 46% amid the absence of original content during the lockdown period. Titled ‘How are Media Habits Changing as India Enters Unlock 2.0’ the report also highlighted that the total TV viewership has increased by 9% compared to H12019.

As per the report, the overall ad volumes registered a dip of 13% to 683 million in H12020 from 790 million in H1 2019. The reduction came on the back of IPL being postponed amid the lockdown. On the other hand, with family viewing becoming the norm, the ad volumes on news rose 10% to 39 millions in June’20 as opposed to 35 million June’19. Similarly, GEC genre and movie genre also saw 3% and 13% rise in June’20 when compared to the same month last year.

The report also highlighted that while GEC and movies viewership grew by 2% and 19%, respectively in the full day viewership, news genre registered the highest rise across the full day slot at 43%, while the non-prime time slot rose by 41% and prime time registered a whopping 48% rise in H12020. Meanwhile, the kids category saw a 32% growth in viewership at non prime time with kids spending more time at home amid the lockdown phase versus H12019.

Total TV viewership registered a growth of 15% in week 26 (June 27- July 3) as compared to pre-covid period (Jan 11- Jan31). However, the weekly viewing minutes dipped by 20% versus week 13 (week beginning March 28) highlighting the Unlocking of the nation as people resumed their work.

Moreover, even as the primetime viewership grew over the last five weeks, the TV viewership decreased by 10% when compared to the pre-covid period. Meanwhile, the non-primetime viewership saw a 43% increase when compared to the pre-covid period.

Over the last few weeks, the share of GEC has gone up from 43% in week 22 to 48% in week 26. Meanwhile, news and movies after peaking to 21% and 29% have started to stabilise. Kids genre has remained stable at 9% for seven consecutive weeks.

The report also pointed out that viewing impressions of Hindi GEC registered a 108% rise driven by non prime time. Hindi GEC registered a 59% rise whereas only the hindi news category registered a growth across full day, non-prime time and prime time with the maximum growth coming from non prime time at 95%. English News, on the other hand, registered a growth of 71% during prime time compared to pre covid level.

Notably, the viewership of mythology programming has declined in the last nine weeks and stood at 46.9 billion minutes in week 26 across all languages. The genre had registered the highest viewership during week 14 to week 18 backed by reruns of popular shows such as the Mahabharat and Ramayan.

Meanwhile, time spent on smartphones rose 7% during the week 26 as opposed to pre-covid period (Jan 13 to Feb 2), bringing it back to lockdown phase 1 level. However, data consumption per day per user grew by 12% versus pre-covid.

Read Also: FICCI Frames 2020: How OTT transformed into a mainstream media platform from a niche platform

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook