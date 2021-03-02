News genre witnessed 27% rise in viewership in 2020: BARC

The story of Indian television over the past has been one of strong regional growth.

The viewership of news genre rose to 27% in 2020 as opposed to 2019, while general entertainment channels (GEC) and sports genre experienced a dip in viewership, as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in its third edition of the annual Yearbook. Meanwhile, the viewership of movies genre remained stable as kids genre saw 35% growth in viewership in 2020 when compared to the previous year. Titled ‘The Year After Two Thousand & Nineteen’, the report also highlighted that the total TV viewership has increased by 9% in 2020 when compared to 2019.

As per the report, the overall ad volumes registered a dip of 3% to 1497 million seconds in 2020 from 1542 million seconds in 2019. The first half of 2020 was a challenging period for brand managers and marketers. Although TV viewership was scaling new peaks, advertiser interest was understandably muted, with disruptions in supply chains: sales were impacted, as was TV advertising. However, green shoots of recovery began to emerge in the second half of 2020. And the year ended with a robust growth in advertising volumes on TV during the festive period starting October. Ad volumes were further buoyed by the return of IPL. With family viewing becoming the norm, the ad volumes on GEC and movies rose 10% and 8.6%, respectively in 2020. News genre, on the other hand, recorded a marginal dip of a percentage in 2020 when compared to last year.

The story of Indian television over the past has been one of strong regional growth. Yet, Hindi GEC maintains its position as the single most popular genre. That trend held in 2020 as well – with viewership of the genre growing by 22% and its share in total GEC up from 39% in 2019 to 44% in 2020, the report stated.

Further, as per the report, non-prime time (NPT) viewership for general entertainment channels (GEC), news and kids, grew by 16%, 26% and 31% respectively in 2020 compared to 2019. Meanwhile, ad volumes grew by 34% in the second half of 2020 when compared to the first half of 2020 with top 10 advertising sectors accounting for 80% to total ad volumes in 2020. Communication by the Government was on an upsurge during lockdown, and volumes for govt. messaging grew by 184% (2.7 times) during Apr-June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

