News genre saw 31% rise in ad volumes during August-November 2020: TAM AdEx

Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser maintained their positions and emerged as the top two biggest spenders this festive season.

With Bihar election, covid vaccine and farmer’s protest trending, news genre garnered highest share of overall TV ad volumes during August-November 2020 at 31%, displacing general entertainment channels (GEC) to second place compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Further, as per the data, news genre recorded 28% growth in advertising during Aug-Nov’20 followed by movies genre at 24%.

Cars category continued to dominate the advertising space on the news genre with 5% share of the genre advertising. Following this, Toilet Soaps, Tooth Pastes and Retail Jewellery emerged as the second, third and fourth most advertised category with 3% share of ad volumes, each. Ecom-Education claimed the fifth position with 2% ad share, from the 56th position it occupied last year. trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth place with 3% share, each. The top five categories accounted for 16% of the total ad volumes.

Reckitt Benckiser India emerged as the top spender in news genre with 5% ad volume share between August- November, 2020 followed by Hindustan Unilever with 5% share of ad volumes.Godrej Consumer Products claimed the third position with 3% ad volume share while GCMMF (Amul) and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind with 2% ad volume share.

As for overall festive season adex, advertising volumes during Aug-Nov 2020 increased by 19% in year 2020 compared to year 2019. During the period, ad volumes/day saw continuous rise form Aug’20 and peaked in Nov’20. However, Number of categories, advertisers and brands were higher in Aug-Nov’19* compared to Aug-Nov’20.

Out of this, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene continued to reign over the ad space with 20% share of the overall advertising volume, followed by Food & Beverages (F&B) and service with 17% and 13% share, respectively. Interestingly, Top 3 sectors together added half of the ad volumes on TV during Aug-Nov’20 while top 5 sectors accounted for 65% share of ad volumes.

Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser maintained their positions and emerged as the top two biggest spenders this festive season as well with 20% and 10% share of overall ad volume pie, respectively. Trailing behind at third, fourth and fifth positions were Godrej Consumer Products, Procter & Gamble and ITC with 2% share, each. The top five advertisers together added 37% share of ad volumes on TV during Aug-Nov’20.

Interestingly, average ad volumes/day on F&B sector rose by 22% in Aug-Nov’20 compared to Aug-Nov’19, with Sep’20, Oct’20 and Nov’20 recording 5%, 10% and 15% growth in ad volumes/day compared to Aug’20. Out of this, Milk Beverages led the advertising chart in category with 18% share of ad volumes, followed by chocolates with 10%. Biscuits, Edible Oil and Tea trailed behind at the third, fourth and fifth position with 6% share, each.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever, Cadburys India and ITC maintained their positions with 26%, 10% and 7% ad volume share, respectively. The top five advertisers accounted for 52% share of sector ad volumes.

With festive seasons sale on, average ad volumes/day on E-com sector rose by 54% in Aug-Nov’20 compared to Aug-Nov’19, with Sep’20 and Oct’20 witnessing 12% and 9% rise in ad volumes/day when compared to Aug’20. Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media topped the charts with 34% share of ad volumes followed by E-com Education with 16% share. . Ecom-Online Shopping dropped down to third position with 13% share of ad volumes followed by new entrant Ecom-Gaming. Ecom-Matrimonials maintained its fifth position with 6% share of the ad volume.

Among the top five advertisers, Amazon topped in both Aug-Nov’20* and Aug-Nov’19* with 12% share while Facebook Inc. moved up by 209 positions to emerge as the second biggest spender the category accounting for 7% ad volume share. Similarly, Whitehat Education Technology advertised for the first time and claimed fourth position with 4% share of ad volume.

Read Also: Hero ISL recorded 16% rise in viewership for the first 8 matches

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook