News genre saw 26% rise in average ad volumes per day in September: TAM AdEx

With 31% share of ad volume pie, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes
Reckitt Benckiser India emerges as the top spender in both news and music genre.
News genre witnessed 23% rise in average ad volumes per day in September 2020 as opposed to August 2020 while music genre registered 18% rise according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes at 31%, followed by GECs and movies genre as the genre accounts at 26% and 24% share, respectively. Music genre has claimed the fourth position with 10% share. Together, the top three genres account for more than 80% of the total ad volumes on TV.
Ad volumes on news channels grew steadily from week 32 (August 2-8, 2020) to week 40 (September 27- October 3, 2020), reaching its peak in week 38. Hindi channels dominated the news ad volumes by accounting for 36% share of the pie while Bengali news channels followed behind with 30% share. Interestingly, while ad volumes in week 40 is more than week 32, the number of new categories, brands and advertisers saw a downward swing in week 40 as opposed to week 32. In the news genre, the number of new categories declined by 54% in September. Similarly, the number of new advertisers and brands dipped by 49.7% and 41.2%, respectively.
Cars category dominated the advertising space on the news genre with 5% share of the genre advertising. Following this, Toilet Soaps and Tooth Pastes emerged as the second and third most advertised category with 4% share of ad volumes, each. Multiple Courses and Ecom-Education trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth place with 3% share, each. The top five categories accounted for 18% of the total ad volumes. The news genre registered over 40 new categories advertising during August-September 2020 including Drycells, Corporate-Durables, Laptops/Notebooks, among others.
As for music genre, during Aug-Sep’20, ad volumes on music genre was dominated by Hindi musics channels with 40% share of ad volumes. The genre registered an 25.4% rise in ad volumes in week 40 when compared to week 32.
Toilet soap merged as the most advertised category on music channels with 11% share of ad volume, followed by Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media at 8% share. Toilet/Floor Cleaners claimed the third position with 6% share. While shampoos and Tooth Paste trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth position with 4% share. The top five categories accounted for 33% of the total ad volumes. The genre also registered 40 new categories advertising during the period including Sugar Confectionery, Laptops/Notebooks, Corporate-Sports, among others.
As for advertisers on music genre, Reckitt Benckiser India led the chats with 26% ad volume share, followed by Hindustan Unilever with 20% share of ad volume between August- September, 2020. Facebook Inc claimed the third spot with 4% ad volumes share. While, Cadburys India and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth position with 3% share of the ad volumes. During August- September 2020, music genre witnessed over 180 new advertisers including Spotify India, Perfetti Van Melle India, Coca Cola India, among others.