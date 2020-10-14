News genre saw 26% rise in average ad volumes per day in September: TAM AdEx

Reckitt Benckiser India emerges as the top spender in both news and music genre.

News genre witnessed 23% rise in average ad volumes per day in September 2020 as opposed to August 2020 while music genre registered 18% rise according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes at 31%, followed by GECs and movies genre as the genre accounts at 26% and 24% share, respectively. Music genre has claimed the fourth position with 10% share. Together, the top three genres account for more than 80% of the total ad volumes on TV.

Ad volumes on news channels grew steadily from week 32 (August 2-8, 2020) to week 40 (September 27- October 3, 2020), reaching its peak in week 38. Hindi channels dominated the news ad volumes by accounting for 36% share of the pie while Bengali news channels followed behind with 30% share. Interestingly, while ad volumes in week 40 is more than week 32, the number of new categories, brands and advertisers saw a downward swing in week 40 as opposed to week 32. In the news genre, the number of new categories declined by 54% in September. Similarly, the number of new advertisers and brands dipped by 49.7% and 41.2%, respectively.

Cars category dominated the advertising space on the news genre with 5% share of the genre advertising. Following this, Toilet Soaps and Tooth Pastes emerged as the second and third most advertised category with 4% share of ad volumes, each. Multiple Courses and Ecom-Education trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth place with 3% share, each. The top five categories accounted for 18% of the total ad volumes. The news genre registered over 40 new categories advertising during August-September 2020 including Drycells, Corporate-Durables, Laptops/Notebooks, among others.

Reckitt Benckiser India emerged as the top spender with 7% ad volume share between August- September, 2020 followed by Hindustan Unilever with 5% share of ad volumes. Godrej Consumer Products claimed the third position with 3% ad volume share while GCMMF (Amul) and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind with 2% ad volume share. During August- September 2020, news genre witnessed over 1,300 advertisers new companies including Mahindra & Mahindra, Vodafone Idea and APL Apollo Tubes, among others.

As for music genre, during Aug-Sep’20, ad volumes on music genre was dominated by Hindi musics channels with 40% share of ad volumes. The genre registered an 25.4% rise in ad volumes in week 40 when compared to week 32.

Toilet soap merged as the most advertised category on music channels with 11% share of ad volume, followed by Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media at 8% share. Toilet/Floor Cleaners claimed the third position with 6% share. While shampoos and Tooth Paste trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth position with 4% share. The top five categories accounted for 33% of the total ad volumes. The genre also registered 40 new categories advertising during the period including Sugar Confectionery, Laptops/Notebooks, Corporate-Sports, among others.

As for advertisers on music genre, Reckitt Benckiser India led the chats with 26% ad volume share, followed by Hindustan Unilever with 20% share of ad volume between August- September, 2020. Facebook Inc claimed the third spot with 4% ad volumes share. While, Cadburys India and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth position with 3% share of the ad volumes. During August- September 2020, music genre witnessed over 180 new advertisers including Spotify India, Perfetti Van Melle India, Coca Cola India, among others.

