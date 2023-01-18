News genre ad volumes increase by 8% in 2022: Report 

Ad voumes in the news genre saw a slight drop of two percent in 2022 compared to 2021, as per the ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for Advertising in News Genre’ report released by TAM Media Research. Additionally, the report found that 2022 had a 14% and an eight percent growth compared to 2019 and 2018 respectively. It further added that the first quarter of 2022 witness the highest ad volumes on a per-day basis. The lowest share in the news genre was during Jun’22 and Jul’22. It began peaking after this period during the festive period.

According to the report, In 2018, the news genre reached its peak (at 30%). It increased again in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, then started to drop. Due to a combined three percent boost in ad volumes across other genres, the news genre saw a two percent decline in 2022 compared to 2021, it added.

Comparing the subgenres of news, the report observed that Hindi news topped with 34% share of the genre’s ad volumes in both 2022 and 2021. Bengali News followed this at nine percent, Tamil news at eight percent, and Telugu news and Kannada news at seven percent each. The report added that the top five subgenres accounted for around 65% share of ad volumes during both periods.

Under the banner of leading sectors in the news genre, the report found that the services sector topped the list with a 17% share of total ad volumes, and was followed by the food and beverage (F&B) sector at 13%. The top 10 sector added 79% share in the news genre, it added. The leading category for the same was Retail Outlets-Jeweller, at a three percent share of the news genre. As per the report, the top four categories had observed a positive growth in rank and the top 10 categories cumulated 23% share of the news genre’s ad volumes.

In terms of leading advertisers, the report saw that Reckitt Benckiser retained its first position, Hindustan Unilever slid down to third place. In the top 10 list, there were new entrants, namely, Patanjali Ayurved, Mahashiya Di Hatti, Ultratech Cement and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart. The report highlighted that the top 100 advertisers accounted for 50% share of the total news genre advertising. Moreover, it further stated that Ultratech Cement topped the leading brands in 2022, where 775 brands covered 70% of the news genre ad volumes in the same period.

According to the report, Regional and National channels had 73% and 27% share of ad volumes respectively in the News genre during 2022, compared to 74% and 26% in 2021. It found that the share of national channels rose by one percent in the same period. With regards to time bands, the report found that prime time (7:00 PM to 10:59 PM) had over one-fourth of ad duration. Primetime, afternoon and morning time bands together added more than 60% share of ad volumes. Additionally, it added that 20-40 seconds ads had the highest share of 61% in 2022 which was 2% higher than in 2021. The report concluded that between commercial and promo advertising, the former added a 69% share of ad volumes.

