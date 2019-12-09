News Broadcasters Federation elects Arnab Goswami as president

Arnab Goswami, managing director and editor in chief, Republic TV

With an aim to bring in transparent self-regulation on content, News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) to finalise on the modalities of a self-regulatory organisation – News Broadcasters Federation Authority. Further, the body unanimously elected Arnab Goswami, managing director and editor in chief, Republic TV, as the new president of NBF’s governing board. “For far too long a clutch of Delhi based channels have falsely claimed to represent Indian broadcasting. NBF will change that, for good,” Arnab Goswami said.

The members also elected four vice presidents, namely Jagi Mangat Panda, co-founder, Ortel Communications; Shankar Bala, Fourth Dimension Media; Sanjive Narain, chairman and managing director, Prag News, and Kartikeya Sharma, ITV Network, as a part of the governing board.

The President of NBF will steer a focused group in formation of the self-regulatory body – ‘News Broadcasters Federation Authority’, which will create new standards for news broadcasting and address any violation through a committee of editors from within the federation. The self-regulation mechanism will be led by a chairman and four independent persons along with four editors. The new self-regulatory organisation is scheduled to be announced officially by end of January 2020.

Furthermore, the members named R. Jai Krishna, a former journalist and public policy specialist in the media sector, as the first secretary-general/ executive director of NBF. Krishna comes with more than two decades of experience and expertise especially in the news media industry. He will run the secretariat being set up in New Delhi, given the proximity to government ministries, concerned departments and industry regulators.

Read Also: How the smartphone game is changing in India

“NBF had to be set up because we, the regional players, wanted someone who could be a voice in the nation.” Angad Deep Singh, director, Living India News, added.

Among the founder members of the NBF are the following media companies- Republic Media Network (Republic TV and Republic Bharat), Puthiyathalaimurai ( Tamil Nadu) and V6 News (Telangana), Orissa TV (Orissa), IBC24 (MP and Chhattisgarh), TV9 Bharatvarsh, Newslive and Northeast Live (Assam and Northeast), First India News (Rajasthan), Kolkata TV (West Bengal), CVR News (AP and Telangana), Polimer News (Tamil Nadu), Khabar Fast (Haryana), Living India News (Punjab), Prag News (Assam), NTV (AP and Telangana), Maha News (AP and Telangana), TV5 News (AP and Telangana), MKTV (Tamil Nadu), Vanitha TV (AP and Telangana), DNN and IND24 (MP), Shri Sankara TV and Ayush TV (Karnataka), A1 TV (Jaipur), Power TV (Karnataka),Raj News (Tamil Nadu), Twentyfour News (Kerala), CVR News Network (AP and Telangana), National Voice (Uttar Pradesh), Nirman News (Gujarat), Anaadi TV (MP and Chhattisgarh), VRL Media (Karnataka), Calcutta News (West Bengal),News 7 (Tamil Nadu), DNN and News World ( MP and Chhattisgarh), M H One ( Haryana), Mantavya News (Gujarat), Gujarat Television ( Gujarat), S Newz (West Bengal), Bansal TV ( MP) and Onkat TV (West Bengal).

Formed in July 2019, NBF represents news broadcasters across the country by bringing together 50 news channels. It delivers news and information to more than 100 crore viewers through their 100,000 direct and indirect employees.