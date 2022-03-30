Newgen Software revamps its brand identity; unveils a new logo

In a bid to keep up with the modern times, Newgen Software has unveiled a new logo representing agility, connect and transformation. The new brand identity aims to highlight its position as a trusted digital transformation platform provider and to depict customer-centricity, friendliness, and dynamism.

For Diwakar Nigam, founder and CMD, Newgen Software, the company’s vision of ‘one world, one workplace,’ drove its product investments towards digitising physical documents, automating process flows, and enabling secure, remote access to information. “From the very outset, we had a goal of being a leading global software product company. This journey would not have been possible without our customers who trusted us, industry analysts who recognised our products, partners who invested in us, and our employees who supported us at every step of the way and went above and beyond to serve our customers.”

With enterprises across industries rapidly embracing technology, digital transformation is no longer just a buzzword, Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software, stated. “As per Gartner, the low code application market is estimated to reach $ 29 billion by 2025, of which about $ 14.3 billion is for low code application platforms, $ 4 billion is for multi-experience development platforms, and $ 3.7 billion is for intelligent business process management suites. We, with our low code digital transformation platform and cutting-edge technologies, are set to capitalise this massive opportunity. Additionally, with our recent acquisition of Number Theory, we have further strengthened our platform and are well-positioned to deliver cloud-native AI/ML capabilities to every enterprise,” he added.

The platform claimed that with its products, Newgen has emerged as the preferred technology partner for digital transformation initiatives globally.

Read Also: Upstox launches ‘Own Your Future’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook