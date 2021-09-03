Newgen Software elevates Virender Jeet as CEO

Virender Jeet and Tarun Nandwani

Newgen Software has elevated Virender Jeet, senior vice president, sales, marketing, and products, to the position of chief executive officer (CEO). The company has also announced the promotion of Tarun Nandwani, senior vice president, business management, as the chief operating officer (COO). The changes have been effective from September 1, 2021. Jeet and Nandwani have been integral to the Newgen growth story, Diwakar Nigam, chairman and managing director, Newgen Software, said.

“We are going through exciting times with many new growth opportunities ahead of us. Jeet and Tarun have left no stone unturned in bringing us to an enviable position in the industry. With their experience and able leadership, we look forward to achieving newer heights,” Nigam added.

Jeet has been working for Newgen since its inception in 1992. He has looked at several areas including the complete lifecycle of product development, sales and marketing, patents, and various other strategic functions at the company. On the other hand, Nandwani has been associated with the organisation for over 27 years. He has led customer relationship management, commercial activities, new solution, and application development, along with playing a key role in driving business from the install base.

“With low code- and cloud-based digital transformation taking centerstage, we, with our recently unveiled NewgenONE platform, are well-positioned to help enterprises across industries accelerate their digital initiatives and achieve their business goals. I look forward to working closely with our SI and consulting partners and establishing Newgen as the world’s leading platform company,” Virender Jeet, chief executive officer, Newgen Software, said.

According to Tarun Nandwani, chief operating officer, Newgen Software, its customers have trusted its ability for decades to transform their businesses. Industry analysts have consistently recognised the company for its technology and innovation, he noted. “With digital becoming a priority for every enterprise, we are poised for even greater success,” Nandwani stated.

