Newgen Gaming announces launch of Penta Esports platform

This platform will help the company serve partners, publishers and players better, Akshay Paul, chief marketing officer, Penta Esports, said.

Newgen Gaming on Friday announced the launch of its new platform for its esports brand, Penta Esports. The newly launched platform, pentaesports.com, will consist of several esports related elements such as match schedules, match results, VODs of tournaments and leagues, content, news, announcements, among others. According to Akshay Paul, chief marketing officer, Penta Esports , this platform will help the company serve partners, publishers and players better.

“We’ve been working on this platform for a while and it is now available for everyone. We wanted to create a platform for Indian esports players and enthusiasts, where all the major aspects of esports are covered. We’re geared up to open up a lot more opportunities and IPs for brands in the coming months,” Paul added.

As per an official statement from Newgen Gaming, users will be able to discover and register for tournaments on pentaesports.com. In addition, the platform will also allow teams to create recruitment posts and players to find teams. “This will enable a lot more players to participate in tournaments for team-based game titles,” the company said.

The company has launched ‘Penta Challenge – Valorant’ tournament, in line with the launch of the platform. The tournament is supported by Facebook Gaming and Trinity Gaming, which will be a part of Penta Esports’ new IP ‘Penta Challenge’.

“We’re always on the lookout for good partners to be able to bring tournaments like these for the Indian esports community. Our vision is absolutely in line with the team at Penta Esports,” Abhishek Agarwal, founder and CEO, Trinity Gaming, said.

Founded in 2021, by Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, Penta Esports is the esports arm of Newgen Gaming. With a 360 degree approach, it wants to emerge as all-in-one destination for esports in the country, including leagues, tournaments, content and more.

