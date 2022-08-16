neuherbs ropes in Mahima Makwana as brand ambassador

neuherbs has brought Mahima Makwana on board as their brand ambassador. Further, the brand has launched its new digital advertising campaign “for natural nutrition, it’s neuherbs” featuring the actress. The D2C brand is expanding its product portfolio under the healthy food category as a part of the campaign in the near future, reinstating their vision of purity with long lasting natural health. The latest campaign will go live across all digital platforms.

For Amit Tyagi, co-founder, neuherbs, Mahima Makwana seems like a natural fit. “We are in constant pursuit to develop solutions-based products and we carefully design them making neuherbs a smart choice for the customer. Joining hands with a millennial star who is inspiring millions is a step towards building a stronghold in the Nutraceutical D2C space. We are confident that her voice will encourage Indians into adapting a holistic approach towards healthier living with neuherbs,” he added.

neuherbs claims to be a go-to solution driven brand for today’s generation that strives for fit and healthy lifestyle which resonates with the actress. Mahima Makwana recently made her Bollywood big-screen debut with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim. With the aim to capture a major stake in the Indian Wellness Industry, neuherbs has embarked on a journey of making health a priority across households. Association with Mahima Makwana for campaign is a step towards making neuherbs a known brand across demographics thru borders. “I have always prioritized high-quality nutrients that are sourced from natural ingredients. I strongly resonate with the ideology of the brand and their approach towards addressing weight management and nutritional concerns of today’s youth that have become victims to their own modern lifestyle. I appreciate and support Neuherbs’ conscious effort to develop effective solutions to ensure healthier living at all levels, ” Mahima Makwana stated.

Since its inception, neuherbs claims to have supported and encouraged ‘Make in India’ initiative and has ensured that all its manufacturing, designing and sourcing is done in the country. The brand states it is continuously pursuing innovation-based products that are made from ingredients and formulations that help nutrients to absorb in the body faster and that are safe to consume to improve one’s well being. The brand aims at bridging the gap in the nutraceutical industry with its fine approach of focusing on prevention over cure.

Also Read: Tata Play Binge adds Planet Marathi, Namma Flix and Chaupal to its OTT platform

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook