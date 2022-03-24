Neuberg Diagnostics named as the official diagnostics partner for IPL 2022

This is the second year that the IPL has partnered with Neuberg Diagnostics as its diagnostics partner

Neuberg Diagnostics is the official diagnostics partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Neuberg has been appointed as an official diagnostics partner for Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings for IPL 2022. This is the second year that the IPL has partnered with Neuberg Diagnostics as its diagnostics partner and has already started conducting Covid tests for IPL team members.

As per the guidelines, all the players, management team, broadcasting crew, state and central cricket committee members, groundskeepers, hotel staff, and the event management team are being tested. The tests will be conducted at various hotels where the teams are stationed in the bio bubble and at the stadiums for the other staff members at a regular interval. The players or the support staff who will test positive will be isolated in a designated medical care facility.

“Omicron and Delta variants recombinant cases are getting detected from different states in India, the authorities are following all safety protocols to ensure the smooth functioning of the tournament. For the smooth functioning of IPL 2022, we are happy to undertake to test for all teams on the ground and help them curtail the spread of the virus,” Aishwarya Vasudevan, group chief operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, said.

