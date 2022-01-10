Network Advertising wins the integrated mandate for AcneStar and Health OK

The integrated mandate includes all above-the-line and digital communication for both these brands

Network Advertising has won the integrated mandate for the brands, AcneStar and Health OK, of Delhi-based Mankind Pharma. The integrated mandate includes all above-the-line and digital communication for both these brands.

AcneStar and Health OK are strategic additions to our integrated offering and it is a responsibility we feel proud to own, Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising, said. “It was basis our ability to understand their business challenges and our 360-degree approach to their requirements that has helped attract them to our fold,” he added.

“It gives me great pleasure in welcoming Mankind to Network. Both Health OK and AcneStar operate in categories that have immense potential to grow and I am happy we are coming on board at the right time. Hoping to create many more interesting pieces of work,” Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer, Network Advertising added.

“We have been looking for an agency that has an integrated way of approaching and managing brands. The team at Network is seasoned due to their long-standing exposure to the changing advertising landscape, their creative consumer mindset, and a good strategic approach. This will help us strengthen our brands – AcneStar and Health OK. We look forward to an enriching association,” Joy Chatterjee, general manager- sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, stated.

Network is a full-service independent agency that provides brand and design consultancy and integrated creative, media and digital solutions. Network has been the communications partner helping create many brands in sunrise industries from a host of sectors including FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, consumer durables, retail, real estate, logistics, pharma, among others.

Read Also: Havas Group India appoints Sumeer Mathur as national planning head and managing partner, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook