Network Advertising appoints Manan Shah as vice-president, digital

Network Advertising has announced the appointment of Manan Shah as vice-president, digital in the company. Shah has joined Network Advertising from Chimp&Z Inc, where he was responsible for the P&L of their India business.

Shah began his career with Convonix where he worked for four and half years and later moved on to set up a start-up of his own in the tech space. He later moved to head the Mumbai branch of AdLift, where he managed the digital needs of brands such as TATA AIG, Future Generali, ICICI Lombard, ICICI HFC, Mahindra Agri-Guru, Axis Bank among others.

“Network is a truly integrated agency that is known for its immersive working style. Its commitment and reputation of creating work that solves real business problems enables one to challenge the status quo associated with the digital medium. I look forward to leading their digital team and be a part of Network’s journey,” Shah said on his new role.

“The digital communication business is a core component in our integrated offering to our clients. And to provide a new direction and impetus to our digital business, we found in Manan the right attitude and capabilities to champion this for us. He is a welcome addition to the Network Team,” Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising, added.

Network is an independent, fully-integrated creative, media and digital solutions provider. From designs to comprehensive business strategy, and from media planning and buying to activations and innovation, Network provides comprehensive services under a single roof. Network has been the communications partner helping create many sunrise industries through differentiated advertising for a host of sectors including FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, consumer durables, retail, real estate, logistics, pharma, among others.

