Network Advertising appoints Harish Shriyan and Amit Ray as executive directors

Network Advertising has announced the appointment of Harish Shriyan and Amit Ray as executive directors of the agency. Shriyan, who was earlier the group CEO of Omnicom Media Group, has played a pivotal role in establishing Omnicom Media Group in India. Ray, on the other hand, was the founding partner at Media First Consulting.

According to Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising, these inclusions create a powerhouse of talent within Network. “They allow us to design customized solutions for clients, regardless of investment side. They help us to truly provide an integrated, well rounded approach, when it comes to helping clients grow their business,” he added further on the appointment.

Previously, Shriyan has held leadership positions in MediaCom. He has managed portfolios of global giants like Renault, Nissan, HP, Volkswagen, Beiersdorf, Vivo, Sony Pictures, Johnson & Johnson among others. The Indian clients he has managed include conglomerates like Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra, Arvind Mills and Parle Agro.

Ray, ushers in an expansive mindset honed on multinationals like Unilever and Nestle and Indian corporations like ITC and Reliance Jio. He has headed the media function in agencies like Mudra and been on the client side holding a leadership position at Reliance Infocomm. Ray has been the longest-serving chairman of the Technical Committee at the MRUC.

Network Advertising is an independent, fully-integrated creative, media and digital solutions provider. The agency provides services across areas such as creative solutions, strategic planning, media planning and buying to activations, innovations and brand consultancy. The company has worked with clients across sectors including FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, consumer durables, retail, with names such as Blue Dart, Vijay Sales, UTI Mutual Funds, Mahindra Lifespaces, AO Smith, HDFC Home Loans among others.

