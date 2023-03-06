Netflix’s revenue in the Asia Pacific region set to exceed $4 billion in 2023 with a 12% YoY growth, says MPA report

According to a recent report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), Netflix, a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, is expected to experience a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue this year, exceeding $4 billion. This growth rate is higher than the 9% growth the company experienced in 2022.

Furthermore, the report predicts that Netflix’s investment in local content will reach $1.9 billion in 2023, which is equivalent to 47% of its revenue. This investment will be primarily driven by countries such as Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and parts of Southeast Asia.

In the Asia Pacific region, India and Indonesia are expected to remain the fastest-growing markets for Netflix. The company’s low average revenue per user (ARPU) subscription growth in India, which is due to strong viewer demand for nine local originals in Q4 2022, has contributed to its growth in the country.

However, MPA’s research suggests that password sharing remains a significant issue in countries such as Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and India. To address this issue, Netflix announced in February 2023 that it would adjust its prices in Southeast Asia. This move is expected to increase subscriber acquisition and upsell in these markets, while also preparing the region for a password sharing crackdown in the second half of 2023.



“The ad tier has seen a slow start in the three APAC markets. Australia is expected to see greater momentum through 2023, helping boost subscribers and revenues in a market where churn has been increasing. Japan will continue to grow as Netflix strives to grow impact with new scripted non-anime shows. Japan is critical to Netflix’s prospects in the region with the market contributing over a quarter to the company’s total APAC revenues in 2023. India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines will contribute through a mix of subscriber and ARPU growth with impact in the SEA markets likely to be felt especially in 2H as these four markets contribute more than 20% in aggregate to 2023 revenues.” said Vivek Couto, MPA executive director.



According to MPA’s latest report, Netflix’s revenue growth in 2023 is expected to be driven by three key factors:

A rebound in the Australian market, which has become saturated, but will gradually improve due to advertising growth. Stronger revenue growth in Japan and Korea, where Netflix is expected to experience higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Significant gains and contributions from markets such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

“Leading Japanese series and anime together with Korean dramas and movies as well as movies from Indonesia and India have ranked among the globally top streamed titles over the past 12 months through Jan. 2023. Last year, Netflix released 29 exclusive Korean dramas, of which 6 were among the top 10 reaching titles in APAC in 2022, according to MPA subsidiary AMPD Research. In early 2023, unscripted titles such as Singles Inferno S2 and Physical 100 have trended strongly. Netflix’s English global hit originals have also performed well in APAC, led by Stranger Things and Wednesday. Indian (Mismatched S2), Taiwanese (Mom, Don’t Do That!) and Indonesian (The Big 4) originals had travelability with regional impact in 2022.” said Dhivya T, Lead Analyst & Head of Content Insights at MPA.

