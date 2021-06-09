Ajay Arora moves on from Netflix

During his stint at Netflix, Arora was responsible for introducing a new lower-priced Netflix tier catering to emerging markets.

Ajay Arora, director, product innovation (growth), Netflix has resigned as confirmed by a post he published on his LinkedIn handle. Arora has been working for the streaming company for the past four years and was based in San Francisco. “After four years at Netflix, I’m bidding farewell to a company I deeply admire. . . . I am taking a short break and am really excited about my next endeavor,” The post stated.

During his stint at Netflix, Arora was responsible for introducing a new lower-priced Netflix tier catering to emerging markets. He also launched new bundle products enabling product partnerships with cable and telecom operators.

Arora started his career at Motorola as system design engineer in 1998, where he worked for almost two years before moving onto Cisco Systems. He next joined Magis Networks in 2001 and worked as applications engineering manager till 2003. He also served as the program manager, broadband technology at Vulcan, Inc. over two and a half years. He then moved on to Bubble Motion as director, product management where he pioneered new voice and video messaging products and launched some of the largest mobile operators around the world – including Vodafone, Airtel, Turkcell, Digi, Indosat, AIS, and CSL.

In 2009, Arora joined Audible, Inc. where he assumed many roles. In 2016, he resigned from Audible, Inc as vice president, global product management and moved onto online image sharing and image hosting service Imgur as VP, product management. In Imgur, he was responsible for leading the product, design and data teams. He worked here for close to a year and a half before moving to Netflix.

