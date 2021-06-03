Netflix to open fully owned post-production facility in Mumbai by June 2022

The facility will boast 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work.

Video streaming platform Netflix plans to open its first fully owned post-production facility in Mumbai by 2022. This would be the first fully owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility and will be operational by June next year. The facility will boast 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work. “We are excited that Mumbai will be home to this wonderful creative space. This reinforces our commitment to India’s entertainment industry as we continue to empower creators with the best resources to tell great stories,” Vijay Venkataramanan, director, Post-Production, Netflix India, said in a statement.

According to Netflix, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India’s post-production community. Since its launch in India, the streaming platform has made strategic forays into the entertainment scene and has rolled out original programming in almost every major language. Recently, the streamer unveiled its 41 Indian titles coming to its platform in 2021. “Our goal is to keep improving the overall experience for our talent and industry partners, and equip them with the best resources to tell authentic stories in the most engaging manner. We are in a golden age of entertainment in India – this is the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories,” Netflix revealed.

Netflix claims to have invested Rs 3,000 crores in local programming over 2019 and 2020. It also launched NetFX last year, a platform that enables multiple Indian artists to work on VFX for titles globally. “We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, script writing and other aspects of creative production,” the streaming giant highlighted.

