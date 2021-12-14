Netflix slashes subscription prices for Indian market

The price change will happen on December 14, 2021, and will come into effect from the next billing cycle for members

Streaming platform Netflix has announced new, lower prices for the Indian market as it looks to attract more consumers in the country, As per the new plans, Indian users will have four pricing options- Rs 149 per month (mobile), Rs 199 per month (basic), Rs 499 per month (standard), Rs 649 per month (premium). “The greatest heist in history. A bomb threat on prime-time TV. Mumbai’s finest cops saving their city. Monster hunting. A cat-and-mouse thriller in a misty town. And world-destroying comets. Netflix has all these stories and more. And starting today, everyone in India can get all of Netflix — uninterrupted and without ads — at new, lower prices,” Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India, said in a blogpost.

Significantly, this is the first time that the streaming service has lowered its subscription plans in India. The price change will happen on December 14, 2021, and will come into effect from the next billing cycle for members. Moreover, it has reduced the prices from 18-60% across different plans.

Under the Rs 149 plan, users will be able to access Netflix only on mobile devices. The mobile-only plan was earlier priced at Rs 199. The basic plan, which can be viewed across devices, has now been priced at Rs 199, compared to the old pricing of Rs 499. The standard plan, which offers better video streaming quality, has now been reduced to Rs 499 from Rs 649. And, the premium plan that offers best video quality is now priced at Rs 649, while the old price was Rs 799. For existing Netflix members, Netflix will upgrade users to a plan that is one tier higher than the current plan.

“As Indians, we love great entertainment. Whatever your mood, tastes or plan, Netflix is now even more accessible. Whether you choose Aranyak on Friday, Money Heist on Saturday, Dhamaka and Sooryavanshi on Sunday, you can watch all of Netflix on your mobile for Rs 149,

and on any device starting at Rs 199,” Shergill said.

