Netflix rolls out user interface in Hindi

Netflix’s Hindi-language interface won’t be limited to members in India but will be available across the world

Streaming platform Netflix on Friday, rolled out its user interface in Hindi, enabling Netflix members who prefer Hindi to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series. Netflix subscribers will be able to experience the complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from sign up to search rows, collections and payment. This new interface is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web. Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content, Monika Shergill, VP-content, Netflix India, said. “We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” she added.

Additionally, Netflix is experimenting with new features like the playback speed of shows and movies that it is testing currently and will soon make it available for Android users.

The streaming platform claims to be investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations. From Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai to Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix has acquired an array of diverse content to satiate the ever-growing appetite of viewers. The company recently announced a lineup of 17 new content, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12. Netflix members can also discover and enjoy stories from other parts of the world, such as Stranger Things, Extraction, Narcos: Mexico, The Protector, Klaus, The Witcher, and Old Guard with Hindi dubs or subtitles.

Netflix’s Hindi-language interface won’t be limited to members in India but will be available across the world, the streaming service noted. At present, Netflix is available in 26 languages including Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Read Also: Vivo withdraws from IPL as title sponsor for 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook