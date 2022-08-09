Netflix India announces it’s unscripted slate

Netflix has announced its new unscripted slate for the year. Along with new content, the platform has also renewed some of its old shows such as Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. “Sima Aunty returns with a second season where some stars align and some matches decline. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni are bringing back hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama in Season 2,” the platform said in a statement.

The platform will also launch Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale which follows superstar Nayanthara in the wake of her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The intimate documentary narrates the tale of success, love and happiness.

With an aim to cash in on the community coins with reality show Social Currency, Netflix India tests a new format where eight popular influencers compete to power through 21 days without their beloved social media handles and build their identity from scratch. It’s time for them to shed the filters and get #Real. As part of their unscripted slate, Netflix will also bring together reality and love with IRL – In Real Love, a dating show that brings new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if real love will beat virtual love in the ultimate showdown!

Exploring the genre of true crime in the most real way possible, Netflix brings two crime shows including Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld and the second part of Indian Predator : The Diary of a Serial Killer. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld swifty documents the battle for the future of Mumbai which raged through the 1990s, fought on the city’s streets between the police and organised crime. The gritty, grimy true to life depiction showcases the chase between the D-Company and the Ecounter Squad through extortion, racketeering, drugs and finally terrorism.



The second part of Indian Predator titled, ‘The Diary of a Serial Killer’ is the taunting tale of a serial kille. Amidst accusations, rumours and a media trial, the killer himself comes forward to tell his story in this true crime documentary.

