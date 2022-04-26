Netflix and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting partner to launch ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has collaborated with streaming platform Netflix to launch a series of short videos titled ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’. Launched on April 26, in the presence of Anurag Singh Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting. The videos are now available on the ministry’s social media platforms and Doordarshan.

For Bela Bajaria, global head, TV, Netflix, great stories can come from anywhere and are ever so inspiring when they are about people who rise against the odds. “In partnership with The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’ focuses on celebrating individuals and their stories that can inspire people in India and around the world,” she stated.

Narrated by actress Neena Gupta, these short videos capture the journey of these individuals and how they broke the glass ceiling in their respective fields, ranging from science to sports.

