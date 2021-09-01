Netflix and Excel Entertainment ink multi-year series partnership

Excel Media and Entertainment will commence with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.

Streaming platform Netflix has entered into a strategic multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. As part of the deal, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media and Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries commencing with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill. “We are looking forward to joining hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix,” Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India, said.

Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel. Style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of jazz-rich 1960s Mumbai. Meanwhile, Queen of the Hill chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women. “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. This is an opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world,” Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, producers, Excel Entertainment, said.

Netflix is one of the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries consuming TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Excel Entertainment’s library comprises a string of box-office hits such as Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, Fukrey and Raees.

Read Also: IPL 2022: BCCI expects Rs 5000 crore windfall as base price for new teams kept at Rs 2000 crore

Read Also: The Indian OTT space has 353 million users and 96 million active paid subscribers: Ormax Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook