Netcore Cloud appoints Ramesh Srinivasan as chief executive officer for its India operations

Martech and CPaaS company Netcore Cloud has appointed Ramesh Srinivasan as chief executive officer for its India operations. In his new role, Srinivasan will lead sales and marketing, CSM, partnership, and alliance teams to help drive growth for the company. With rich experience in sales and marketing management, he will also prepare Netcore Cloud for its IPO journey.

Srinivasan comes with over 25 years of experience in scaling and accelerating revenue growth for renowned companies such as Microsoft, Tyco, Verizon, Schneider Electric and Oracle. He has built, implemented and managed the sales and marketing programs both in publicly traded and start-up companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Ramesh at a critical juncture in our operations. Besides bringing a wealth of experience in all aspects of business, Ramesh also possesses demonstrated leadership abilities, which are vital assets for a company like Netcore Cloud that is rapidly expanding and preparing for an IPO. We are confident Ramesh’s in-depth knowledge will prove invaluable as we progress towards becoming one of the world’s largest players,” Kalpit Jain, group CEO, Netcore Cloud, said.

SaaS platform Netcore Cloud helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age digital experiences across all touchpoints. It claims to work with over 5,000 clients in 18 countries. It delivers more than 12 billion emails and tracks over 100 billion marketing events every month, it said in a statement.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Netcore Cloud, especially as digital adoption and consumption are on the rise. Netcore Cloud is a pioneer in intelligent marketing, and I am confident we will continue to build products and services that will help marketers maximize marketing investments and increase customer engagement. I am equally excited about the potential of executing our growth plans in India and overseas, and capturing Netcore Cloud’s next wave of growth,” Srinivasan said.

