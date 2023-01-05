NetApp appoints Ritesh Doshi as director commercial for India, SAARC

NetApp has announced the appointment of Ritesh Doshi as director commercial for India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and a member of the NetApp India sales leadership team. In his role, Doshi will drive growth across NetApp’s portfolio of products and solutions, while working closely with the partner ecosystem. He will also focus on driving go-to-market (GTM) through partners and expand into areas which will deliver sustainable long-term business growth.

Ritesh is a global industry veteran with a lot of experience in sales leadership positions, Puneet Gupta, managing director, NetApp India and SAARC, said. “He is a thought leader with a penchant for solving complex customer problems,” he added.

According to the company, one of Doshi’s priorities entails alignment with hyperscalers and the partner ecosystem. In doing so, Ritesh will leverage and drive NetApp’s new-age cloud innovations to help deliver direct business outcomes for customers, the company highlighted. He will additionally bring in thought leadership on evolving trends and drive local innovation to meet customer expectations as part of his role.

Also Read Confirmtkt unveils Rana Daggubati as face of its #TrainTicketTiger campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook