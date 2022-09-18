Nestle’s Munch Max ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Nestle’s Munch Max has brought Kartik Aaryan on board as the face of the brand. As per the company, the actor has proved to be the true-blue ‘Shehzada’ of Bollywood and at the box-office with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “The young superstar’s star-power single-handedly got the audiences back to the theatres and entertained them like no one else. What’s more, this celebrated heartthrob of Bollywood has the same effect in the ad-world. Aaryan is making waves in brand circuits and currently endorses more than a dozen leading brands across categories,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made by Kartik Aaryan via his post on social media portal Instagram.

What made Kartik Aaryan a front-runner for this endorsement deal was the fact that the actor’s appeal, much like the brand itself, cuts across age, town and class. Over the years, Aaryan has not only got the youth rooting for him, but his fan following over the years has extended to family audiences. “He is also a fine example of a superstar who appeals to both the classes and the masses, testimony of which has been the success of his films and the kind of projects he is headlining. Making sure that none of the products he promotes has a wrong impact on the young minds,” the company added.

