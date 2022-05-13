Nestle Munch rolls out its new IPL campaign

Nestle Munch has launched a new campaign this IPL season featuring the four franchises associated with the brand. As part of the agreement, the company has released limited-edition Nestle Munch packs featuring players from the four teams. Additionally, the scannable packs feature a variety of cricket-themed games to score runs that can be redeemed for digital rewards, signed merchandise, or even a virtual meet and greet with the players and many more. The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India.

The company is leveraging technology to bring alive the partnership between Munch and cricket, Rupali Rattan, head, confectionery business, Nestlé India, said. “It not only enables youngsters to play games but also enables them to come up close with the cricket players in an augmented reality universe so they continue to be inspired,” she added.

Additionally, WT Experiential, a specialist team within Wunderman Thompson India, has created a gamified experience, using augmented reality of the playing field for fans to engage and meet the players.

For Joy Chauhan, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, the country is moving towards a digital first economy and people are spending more of their time online, getting consumer’s attention and time through technology has become imperative for the brands. “The dependence of consumers on technology reflects in time they spent on social media, use technology for commerce, and even use technology for their wellbeing which in turn necessitates for the brands to leverage this changing consumer behaviour and be a part of this evolving journey. WT Experiential created a tech first experience for the consumers of brand Munch in a non TVC approach this cricketing season,” he stated.

The agency wanted to get cricket fans at the forefront to get inspired by the on-field players in line with the brand essence of Munch, Amit Rangra, VP and executive business director, Wunderman Thompson India, Experiential, opined. “The tech-first approach rides on the ‘scan and tap’ ecosystem that delivers an interactive experience of the playing field. We have built an experience that gamifies the engagement using hyper casual games with use of augmented reality that brings alive the cricket fan experience in their own environment. The technology first experience would help us connect Munch with its audience across demographics and geography,” he highlighted.

