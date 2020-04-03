Nestle launches new campaign promising to bring Maggi back in market

The campaign will be promoted across YouTube and Facebook platforms

Nestle India has recently rolled out its new digital campaign promising consumers to bring back the company’s product Maggi. The campaign will be promoted across YouTube and Facebook platforms.

The film features visuals of various company’s employees wearing masks and gloves and holding placards saying the company is taking necessary steps to bring Maggi back in the market, while also prioritising hygiene and safety. The film also urges consumers to stay safe amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. “We want you to stay safe. We are trying our best to make sure all your beloved brands including Maggi are with you to keep you company,” the company said.

In a BSE filing earlier, the company said that it is taking various measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees and is ensuring compliance with the directives issued by the Central Government, State Governments and local administration. Moreover, it stated that in view of the lockdown, the operations in some of the locations were to be scaled down or suspended. “The company is in discussion with the authorities to continue operations in the factories and distribution centres,” the company said in a statement.

Swiss conglomerate Nestle is a multinational food and drink processing corporation headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. In India, the company manufactures brand names such as Nescafe, Maggi, Kitkat, Milkybar, Bar-One, Milkmaid, Nestea and in the recent years the company has also introduced products of daily consumption such as Nestle Milk, Nestle Slim Milk, Dahi and Jeera Raita among others. Nestle India has a presence across India with 8 manufacturing facilities and 4 branch offices.

