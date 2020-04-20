Nestle India launches service campaign to make cooking simple

Nestle’s service will offer recipes from across the country through the online portal under three areas of made easy, made with a twist and made healthier

In order to cater to the large consumer base who are spending more time at their homes indulging in different activities such as cooking and searching for their favourite recipes online, Nestle India has introduced a new service ‘Maggi-Cooking Made Simple’. The new service aims to make every-day cooking simple and convenient for everybody staying at home by providing different recipes to add variety to their meals.

The service will offer recipes from across the country through the online portal of the brand Maggi under three areas of made easy, made with a twist and made healthier. According to Nikhil Chand, director, foods and confectionery, Nestle India, in trying times like these, with limited ingredients, meals made at home demand variety. Moreover, the solutions available on the online platform will encourage consumers of all skill levels to approach everyday cooking with confidence and enthusiasm, discover new ideas and have access to expert tips and serve something delightful. “For the first time, we will also provide a platform to several home chefs and make nearly 700 of their popular recipes available on our website. Feedback from consumers will help enrich this service. Through this service we hope to play a small part in helping people create memorable food moments every day,” he elaborated.

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. of Switzerland. With eight factories and a large number of co-packers, Nestle India is a company that provides consumers in India with products of global standards. After more than a century-old association with the country, today, Nestle India has a presence across India with eight manufacturing facilities and four branch offices across the country.

Read Also: Casio encourages citizens to #StayHomeStayTough

Read Also: As consumer businesses take a hard hit, time for retailers to reflect and reinvent

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook