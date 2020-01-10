Ness Digital Engineering acquires Slovakia based CassaCloud

CassaCloud will merge with Sovereign CRM, acquired by Ness in 2019, as part of the Ness Salesforce-focused Center of Excellence.

Digital transformation and custom software engineering service Ness Digital Engineering has acquired CassaCloud. Based out of Slovakia, CassaCloud is a consultancy which specialises in in salesforce implementation, customisation, and integration services for multiple salesforce modules. CassaCloud will merge with Sovereign CRM, acquired by Ness in 2019, as part of the Ness Salesforce-focused Center of Excellence.

According to Paul Lombardo, CEO, Ness Digital Engineering, companies across industries are using salesforce as a platform for cloud-based, customer-facing and revenue-generating solutions. “Our Salesforce capability, further strengthened by the team at CassaCloud, alongside our proven digital capabilities will deliver business solutions that help our clients compete more effectively.”

“Our local and global clients value the hyper-customised solutions we develop for their businesses,” said Valér Dunda, managing director, CassaCloud. “By tapping into Ness’s digital engineering capabilities and extensive global footprint, we will be able to help even more companies best utilize the Salesforce portfolio to support their business goals.”

The CassaCloud acquisition strengthens Ness’s salesforce credentials in North America and Europe. Employees from the CassaCloud headquarters have joined the Ness Kosice office, an employer of choice among the largest IT companies in Kosice.

Ness Digital Engineering designs, builds, and integrates digital platforms and enterprise software that help organisations engage customers, differentiate their brands, and drive profitable growth. It’s customer experience designers, software engineers, data experts, and business consultants partner with clients to develop roadmaps that identify ongoing opportunities to increase the value of their digital solutions and enterprise systems. Through agile development of minimum viable products (MVPs), the clients can test new ideas in the market and continually adapt to changing business conditions—giving its clients the leverage to lead market disruption in their industries and compete more effectively to grow their business.

