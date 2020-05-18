Nerolac Paints ropes in Leo Burnett as its creative agency

Leo Burnett won the creative mandate following a multi- agency pitch

Nerolac Paints has brought Leo Burnett India on board as its creative agency following a multi-agency pitch. At Leo Burnett, the account of the paint brand will be handled out of the Mumbai office.

According to Anuj Jain, executive director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, collaborating with the right partners is significant in working towards the long-term vision of the brand. “As we complete a 100 years of building a rich brand legacy, we are faced with a new normal and it is imperative that we join forces with creative teams that can help deliver better value to our customers. We are confident that our newly found association with Leo Burnett will help us deliver impactful campaigns and support our commitment to build a healthy and beautiful future.”

Brand Nerolac has a strong legacy of 100 years, yet it is very future focused and high on innovation, Dheeraj Sinha, MD – India and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said. “Nerolac is a leading brand in its category and we look forward to partnering with them in their next phase of growth. There is a tremendous potential in this category to build a new narrative and we are looking ahead to doing that.”

With a heritage of 100 years in the paint industry, Kansai Nerolac Paints is a paint company in India and one of the leading names in the industrial segment. A wholly owned subsidiary of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan, which is among the Top 10 companies worldwide, Kansai Nerolac manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paint coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for industries.

