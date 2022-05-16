Neo HBM ropes in Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Neo HBM has brought on board Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. As a part of the partnership, Khan will be seen promoting HBM Gold Cement and Steel in India. Additionally, he will appear in multi-media campaigns for the brand and raise awareness through direct consumer outreach.

HBM’s products have carved a niche for customer focus, quality, and consistency, Vishal Kanodia, founder and managing director, Neo HBM Pvt Ltd, said. “Khan’s consistent performance, and commitment to scale new heights personifies our brand. Khan will play a key role in familiarising our brand and value proposition to consumers. Our association with him will strengthen our brand image which offers reliable cement and steel products with quality and strength,” he added.

For Khan, the company brings quality products to the market. “I look forward to this association with the HBM family,” he stated.

Neo HBM is a marketing firm that sells building materials such as cement, steel, pipes, wall putty, POPs, among others. Headquartered in Uttar Pradesh, India, the company’s objective is to provide its customers value for money. In its first phase, HBM Gold Cement and Steel is entering the Indian market through its network of sales promoters, stockists and districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana and soon its planning to enter in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Read Also: BSH Home Appliances rolls out a new campaign #FlexibleLikeABosch

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook