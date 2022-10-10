Neha Kulwal appointed as the Asia-Pacific managing director of Admitad

Admitad has announced the appointment of Neha Kulwal as the Asia-Pacific managing director of the company. The company stated that after joining six years ago, Kulwal established a solid market positioning of the company and increased the business volume five times alongside attracting new clients across diverse industries.

“I am confident that Asia-Pacific (APAC), given its immense growth opportunities, will live up to its full potential in driving the business to greater heights. I intend to grow our APAC operations by replicating the India success story,” Neha Kulwal, managing director, Asia-Pacific, said.

As per the company, Kulwal has built together a steady team of more than 50 people working for the company in the region today. Her ability to act as a team leader and a true people person gained her respect in the entire Admitad family and beyond, it added.

“We appreciate Kulwal’s experience and her business sense, and could not think of anyone being a more perfect fit for our ambitious goals in the region,” Alexander Bachmann, founder and CEO, Admitad, stated.

As per the company, it will continue to invest in developing its infrastructure in APAC and is

already in the process of opening another office in a new country in the region. These actions aim to enhance access for local brands and publishers to the company’s tools and solutions and contribute to the growth of the local digital community.

Also Read: QuackQuack celebrates 20 million users with its ad campaign starring Aahana Kumra

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

