Neeraj Sharma joins Globale Media as vice president, global business

Globale Media, the AI-driven mobile advertising platform, has announced the appointment of Neeraj Sharma as vice president, global business. He brings over 14 years of experience in digital and mobile advertising, with his previous experience as country manager South Asia and MEA at Mobvista. He has also served as regional manager sales at Seventynine – SVG Media Pvt. Ltd. At Globale Media, he will advise on the strategy and critical decisions in the APAC market where digital penetration is skyrocketing.

With Neeraj Sharma’s appointment, we are marking a significant milestone for our global vision, Bhavesh Talreja, founder and CEO, Globale Media, said. “Neeraj has extensive experience working within rapidly scaling organisations and digital marketing technology. He excels at defining GTM and revenue strategies, strategic alliances, and at leading multicultural teams across different business verticals. His experience will undoubtedly help us to get the message of Globale Media’s unparalleled offering out to the market,” Talreja added on the appointment.

As a part of the leadership team at Mobvista, Sharma has a wealth of insight and experience within the performance marketing industry. In his previous role at Mobvista, he has successfully defined GTM strategy for the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, led business growth and marketing initiatives, and represented the company at various platforms and industry events.

“I am looking forward to working closely on strategy with the dynamic team of Globale Media, as the business continues upon its growth trajectory. I am excited to be equipped with the opportunity to help Globale Media further extend innovative solutions and deliver world-class service to the app marketers,” Sharma stated.

