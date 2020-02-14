Neena Dasgupta of Zirca Digital Solutions on how to create content that connects

Most content being shared today on digital media is lost in an ocean of mediocre content that refuses to generate leads, spark a conversation or reach people in ways that are intended.

Creating content is not an easy task; creating content that connects is even more difficult. And content that inspires is truly rare. The challenge is not only to create content that converts, but also content that connects and inspires the audience to build stronger relationships with you and your brand.

It is a well-documented fact that almost 80% of content writers struggle to create content that engages the customers. Sure, there will be bright sparks and a few random pieces of content that will be astounding and may get shared by a lot of people across social media channels. But most content being shared today on digital media is lost in an ocean of mediocre content that refuses to generate leads, spark a conversation or reach people in ways that are intended.

The creators

Please allow me to bust a few myths about content creators in today’s digital world. Content creators need not be creative geniuses or maverick dope fiends. They need science as much as they need humanities. To start with, they need to be social scientists. Here’s why.

The renowned German psychologist Carl Gustav Jung believed that behavioural characteristics of human beings — archetypes — reside within the collective unconscious of people the world over. Archetypes represent human characteristics that evoke deep emotions and are universal. These form the basis of our behavioural patterns deeply rooted in our unconscious and subconscious.

In the digital world as well, most of us have more than one archetype at play in our personality construct. Normally, one archetype tends to dominate the personality in general, and there are a few that come close to defining the subconscious elements in response to unique triggers. Understanding these helps gain insights into behaviours and motivations, allowing a better interaction.

This should form the basis of content creation. That’s the key insight that every marketer seeks. Understanding what the customer responds to when communicated will ensure maximum efficient coverage across mindsets and behavioural segments with great efficiency, leading to effective engagement. By understanding this for audiences, you connect with their heart and head successfully.

Striking a chord

Among the brands that have used content well in their marketing is HDFC Life. Insurance is considered to be among the most boring and morbid sectors of all service industries. Synonymous with self reliance and financial independence, it was imperative for HDFC Life Insurance to have meaningful conversations with its audience segments, through relevant digital content across the right destinations.

For its ‘Memory Project’, HDFC Life created a microsite where people share their stories of grief after losing their loved ones. These stories were about love, loss and nostalgia. To amplify the project, the brand created two videos from the set of stories fans shared.

The goal of creating content is to inspire and evoke a feeling of desire in your audience. Trigger anger or nostalgia, or appeal to the fear of missing out through your content. Don’t forget to have a genuine conversation with the audience through your content. Invite your audience to be a part of the conversation by bringing in interactive elements. Video content is the best medium to get the young generation to connect with your brand. By using images, videos and music, you can create a vibe and control the emotions you want to elicit.

Last but not the least, content is about telling a story. Whether the story is from your granny or is told in a meme or a video, it is the quality of the story and the way it is narrated that leaves an indelible impression on all, bar none!

The author is CEO & director, Zirca Digital Solutions

