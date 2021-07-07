Neel Pandya joins Pyxis One as CEO for APAC business

In his new role, Pandya will take over the APAC business to strategise and expand operations to manage and navigate Pyxis in the region

Pyxis One, a start-up providing AI infrastructure for marketing, has announced the appointment of Neel Pandya as the new chief executive officer of its APAC business. Shubham Mishra, who helmed Pyxis One as CEO since its inception in 2018, will take on the role of global CEO.

Pandya comes with rich, global experience and a deep understanding of the APAC regions. He joins Pyxis One from Loreal, where he performed as the youngest head of media and digital. A seasoned marketing professional with experience in leading large teams, Pandya used to head one of India’s largest media forums, The Indian Society of Advertisers.

In his new role, Pandya will take over the APAC business to strategise and expand operations to manage and navigate Pyxis in APAC. His expertise will help Pyxis enhance current processes and protocols to build the future roadmap for the APAC region. He will also play a pivotal role in ramping up hiring for Pyxis One across departments which include marketing, sales, and operations. Pandya will also be spearheading an initiative to build a community of AI experts within Pyxis. The initiative will include hiring the best data scientists and AI tech experts, across APAC and North America. Pyxis is looking at boosting their hiring by 30% under Neel’s leadership, this year.

“It’s an exciting time for AI. I have been closely following the growth of Pyxis, and I must admit, it is one of the few start-ups that is growing rapidly in a short span of time. It’s going to be a positively challenging position as Pyxis makes its mark across the global landscape and APAC operations begin to ramp up multi-fold,” Pandya said in his new role.

Pandya’s immediate focus will be to build strong partnerships for product integration and distribution, driving significant growth across the APAC region. He will also be responsible to build a strong growth process to scale rapid expansion for Pyxis One, and sketch immediate product enhancements and long-term features with high impact, for the company.

“Neel is one of the sharpest minds our country has. He sees and believes that AI infrastructure for marketing is all set to transform the way we approach business growth itself. We have started expanding into the Americas and Europe faster than we expected and having Neel with us will make our expansion efforts a lot smoother,” Mishra stated.

