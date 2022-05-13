nCORE Games to launch Apna Games in partnership with RJ Raunac and Dot9 Games

Game development and publishing company nCORE Games has partnered with RJ Raunac to release Apna Games for mobile. Developed by Mumbai-based studio, Dot9 Games, part of the nCORE Games ecosystem, Apna Games is a collection of location-based multiplayer games that allows users to square off against other players across the nation.

Featuring Ludo, Pool, Carrom, and Cricket Quiz, Apna Games lets users pick their state and represent it in any of these games against those from other parts of the country. Guiding along the way is the voice of RJ Raunac aka Bauaa, complete with Hindi and English dialogue options.

RJ Raunac claims to have been a long-time player of video games. “Apna Games is a passion project for me. To actually work with a studio that shares the same vision as I have for a great game for everyone in India is a dream come true,” he added.

In addition to choosing from a host of games, players will also be able to earn in-game currency that they can use to purchase products like headphones, from the IceSpice store, endorsed by the game’s publisher, Dot9 Games.

Vishal Gondal, founder, nCORE Games, is confident that the players like RJ Raunac and Dot9 Games will lead to a bigger target audience for Apna Games. “By combining state loyalties and rivalries with polished gameplay we want to bring games to all,” he stated.

Deepak Ail, co-founder and CEO of Dot9 Games said,“Apna Games provides quick entertainment through simple gaming skills.”

It was felt by Ail that there was a need to create a game where Indian gamers could challenge others from different states and locations in sort of a multiplayer experience. The aim was to rope in the fans of RJ Raunac for a game to enjoy and remember.

Dot9 Games in addition to developing Apna Games has also been responsible for other games such as the ICC Cricket Fever, BioShock Mobile, and the world’s first Spider-Man game on mobile. Apna Games will be available for download from Sunday, May 15, on the Google Play Store.

