NBA signs multi-year partnership with HARMAN in India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has partnered with HARMAN for a multiyear marketing partnership that makes HARMAN and its JBL brand the official headphone, speaker, and audio partner of the NBA in India. For Siddharth Chury, associate vice president, global partnerships, NBA India, beyond the hardwood, the NBA continues to influence popular culture at large, including music, style and entertainment. “Through this partnership, we will build on the synergies of our two brands and create new and innovative ways for fans in India to experience the excitement of the NBA,” he added.

As the official sound of the NBA in India, JBL will introduce a number of NBA elements into its retail destinations and activations in the country. Additionally, JBL will offer fans in India the opportunity to interact with its roster of NBA brand ambassadors, including two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker. “At JBL, we are focused on creating memorable experiences for our audience that has resulted in an ever-growing community of fans and followers in the country. This partnership is an extension of these efforts. Fans can interact with and experience the beautiful sound of HARMAN brands while watching basketball stars perform in every NBA game, and through other consumer touchpoints,” Prathab Deivanayagham, country head and managing director, HARMAN India, said.

HARMAN partnered with the NBA in India around the NBA India Games 2019 – the first games that teams from a North American sports league have played in India – conducting multiple promotional events around the games to engage consumers and fans. HARMAN was also part of the first-ever NBA India Innovation Summit prior to the games. Since the start of HARMAN’s relationship with the NBA in 2014, the company, through its JBL brand, has powered the sound of the league’s most exciting games. “The power of great sound can truly elevate the experience of a live sporting event, especially if it is the rich and iconic sound of a brand like JBL,” Ralph Santana, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, HARMAN, stated.

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established an international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents.

