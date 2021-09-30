NBA ropes in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for India

NBA is launching ‘NBA Style’, a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has roped in actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for India. With the new association, Singh will work with NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India throughout its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22. In addition, he will join a number of league initiatives. As per a statement from NBA, those will be featured on social media accounts of NBA India and the actor.

According to Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, Singh is a not only a bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, he is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. Hence, NBA looks forward to working with Singh to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms, Tatum noted.

Along other versatile activities for NBA, Singh will attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content. He will also be featured on ‘NBA Style’ (@nbastyle_in), a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India. The newly announced account also spotlights a wide range of local personalities and their contributions to both NBA and popular culture, NBA said in a statement.

“Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture. Art, fashion and entertainment are part of the fabric of India, and with Ranveer’s help, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape and showcase how the league and its players have been shaped by and influence culture,” Scott Levy, executive vice president and managing director, NBA Asia, said.

Read Also: Developers are making games for a Nintendo 4K Console that doesn’t exist

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 19 To 30 September 2021

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook