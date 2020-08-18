NBA onboards Facebook’s Oculus as virtual reality headset partner

Oculus is now an official marketing partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA G League.

Facebook’s virtual reality platform Oculus has entered into a multi-year partnership with National Basketball Association (NBA). As per the partnership, Oculus is now an official marketing partner and virtual reality headset partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA G League.

“The NBA has a strong history of using virtual reality to connect people in ways that weren’t possible before, Rob Shaw, director- Sports Media and League Partnerships, Facebook, said. “We’re thrilled for Oculus to be an official partner of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League and look forward to helping more fans experience the beauty of professional basketball in VR,” he added.

Oculus is tipping off the partnership this week to coincide with the start of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. As presenting partner of the NBA Rail Cam Replay on ESPN, ABC and TNT, the newly-dubbed “Oculus Front Row View” camera angle is just one of the many ways the NBA and Oculus will provide an innovative experience for fans watching games at home. Oculus will also continue to make live NBA League Pass games available in virtual reality (VR) via Oculus Venues on Oculus Quest and Oculus Go headsets.

“This partnership furthers our ongoing commitment to engage with fans of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League in new and innovative ways,” said Julie Morris, vice president, media and business development, NBA.

As an official marketing partner of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, Oculus will become an associate partner of the NBA Draft presented by State Farm and NBA Crossover at NBA All-Star. Additionally, Oculus will become an associate partner of both the WNBA’s Believe in Women platform and the NBA G League End of Season Tournament.

