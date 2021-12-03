NBA and Viacom18 announce multi-year broadcast and streaming partnership in India

Coverage will include weekly live games, NBA All-Star, the NBA Play-In Tournament, the NBA Playoffs and the Finals.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Viacom18 has entered into a multi-year partnership to deliver live NBA games and programming to fans in India across television and over-the-top streaming.

“While sports are the biggest whitespace that the company is entering, to build a truly inclusive and differentiated proposition, Viacom18 needs to look at diverse sporting events from across the globe,Anil Jayaraj, CEO – sports, Viacom18, said. “Basketball is a sport that is increasingly gaining attention and affinity in India. Through this partnership with the NBA, not only do we want to make basketball mainstream, but also build its lifestyle appeal among sports fans,” he added.

As part of the partnership enabled and supported by RISE Worldwide, Viacom18 will provide comprehensive coverage of the NBA’s regular season and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Vh1 and MTV, and through its digital platforms VOOT and Jio TV. Coverage will include weekly live games, NBA All-Star, the NBA Play-In Tournament, the NBA Playoffs and the Finals. Viacom18 will also show daily highlights and create original NBA-themed programming that will run on a number of channels across its network.

Globally, basketball is more than a sport – it is a lifestyle, Anshul Ailawadi, head, youth, music and English entertainment, Viacom18, said. “As we look to build basketball into a cultural phenomenon in India, we welcome this deep partnership with the NBA. Over the course of this association, we will be initiating a heavily localised marketing outreach and consumer connect programme aimed at building fandom for the sport,” he stated.

For Sunny Malik, head, global content and media distribution, NBA India, basketball’s popularity in India continues to grow, and by offering a range of NBA programming on Viacom18 in both English and Hindi, the association looks forward to reaching and inspiring millions of new and existing NBA fans across the country.

In September, the NBA named actor Ranveer Singh the NBA Brand ambassador for India and announced a collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week, Singh will work with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India.

Read Also: VIM paves way for a new perspective in its latest campaign “Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook