NBA and Sportradar sign multi-year partnership agreement

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has inked an expansive multi-year partnership agreement with Sportradar Group. As part of the expanded deal, Sportradar becomes the exclusive global provider of NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA G League data. The NBA, WNBA and NBA G League will use Sportradar’s services to grow U.S. operations, increase the international footprint and drive fan engagement for the leagues. The partnership begins with the 2023-24 NBA season. Moreover, the deal also provides NBA with an equity stake in Sportradar.

Sportradar will continue to be the exclusive provider of NBA data worldwide, the authorized global distributor of official NBA and WNBA betting data, and the distributor of live game video. The partnership also includes expanded distribution rights regarding the use of player tracking data.

“Basketball is the largest U.S. sport in the world by popularity and, as a market leader, we are best positioned with the technological expertise and industry relationships to help the NBA entertain fans globally,” Carsten Koerl, global CEO, Sportradar, said.

Koerl believes this agreement will generate significant revenue and contribute to Sportradar’s profitable business and continued growth. “The remaining time left on the existing deal, and this new multi-year agreement, gives us significant runway to partner with the NBA and develop exciting solutions across our teams, betting and sports entertainment verticals,” Koerl added.

To deliver a better fan experience, Sportradar will establish a dedicated team. The company will utilise data to create a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game, develop new data products, as per an official statement.

“Sportradar has been a terrific partner as the league has navigated its exploration into the global sports betting landscape. As the market matures, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Sportradar to utilize data and insights to create new fan experiences and innovate around the NBA globally,” Scott Kaufman-Ross, senior vice president, head, gaming and new business ventures, NBA, said.

The deal is an extension of a partnership that started in 2016 when the NBA announced Sportradar as an official provider of real-time NBA League statistics.

