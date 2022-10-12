NBA and Reliance Retail launch NBA merchandise in India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Reliance Retail Ltd have announced a multiyear collaboration to launch an extensive range of NBA merchandise in India. As part of the collaboration, Reliance Retail has introduced a wide selection of NBA team and league-branded products to fans in India, including a comprehensive range of adult and youth apparel, accessories, back-to-school supplies, toys, collectibles and more.

As a leading sports and lifestyle retailer, Reliance Retail will help NBA meet the growing demand for NBA-branded products and allow its fans to express their NBA fandom through a far-reaching range of merchandise and apparel, Siddharth Chury, associate vice president, global partnerships, NBA India, said. “Through the integration of these retail platforms with our grassroots and fan engagement initiatives, we aim to deliver NBA experiences to our fans that go well beyond just a shopping destination,” he added.

As per the company, the new merchandise is available for fans at select Reliance Retail stores across the country and on Reliance Retail’s e-commerce platforms. In addition, Reliance Retail will provide fans and customers who visit its stores with interactive NBA experiences, including sweepstakes, Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA activations, NBA game highlights and related content on in-store TVs, and more.

It is to be noted that the collaboration is built on NBA’s long standing relationship with Reliance, which includes the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program, multiyear broadcast and streaming agreements with Viacom18 and Jio, and a collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week that offered fashion designers from across India the opportunity to create exclusive NBA capsule collections. The NBA is one of the most followed sports leagues globally, and Reliance Retail is excited to offer an extensive range of merchandise to NBA fans in India, Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO (fashion and lifestyle), Reliance Retail Ltd, stated. “Our goal is to ensure that Reliance Retail stores are the go-to destination for NBA fans across the country,” he highlighted.

