Nazara’s Vamsi Talasila joins RESET TECH as co-founder and CTO

Vamsi Talasila, former chief technology officer, Nazara Technologies Ltd., has joined health-tech company RESET TECH (K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd) as co-founder and CTO. In his new role, Talasila will focus on building the technology platform of the business and expand its operations globally. He will also spearhead the company’s product and technology initiative, starting from product creation, AI platform development, and digital innovation.

“Given Vamsi’s vast experience in technology product innovation and corporate strategy makes him the right fit for the position. His deep technology expertise and knowledge will provide the impetus for rapid growth enabling us to achieve our vision to become a leading health-tech brand,” Karan Talreja, co-founder, K&L Wellness Technology, said.

Talasila brings with him nearly two decades of experience in building greenfield technology platforms driving technology transformation across various industry domains. He also held a number of leadership roles at several companies such as Contec Global, Telesoft Neutek, Tata Teleservices and XIUS, among others.

During his 10-years stint at Nazara, Talasia built the technology platforms and strategised digital initiatives for the gaming company. With Covid he saw a great opportunity and potential in the health sector that made him move to a health-tech start up. At RESET TECH, he will work alongside other co-founders Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho and take part in in leadership and decision making of the startup.

“I want to use the power of technological innovation to solve real-world health problems and in turn create a high growth trajectory in the health-tech ecosystem. My prior experience will help me to drive the company’s vision of creating a digitally enabled robust technology platform and making it a user’s first choice brand for global impact,” Talasia said.

