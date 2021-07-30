Nazara delivers strong revenue growth in Q1, FY22

EBITDA margins stood at 23% versus -15% for Q1,FY21

Nazara Technologies Limited, an India based, diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, announced its un-audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, Nazara has diverse business segments with revenue generation happening across gamified learning, Esports, freemium and telco subscription.

The company’s operating revenues grew by 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,312 million. While EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 301 million versus a loss of Rs 134 million Q1, FY21. EBITDA margins stood at 23% versus -15% for Q1,FY21. It delivered a profit after tax of Rs 135 million versus a loss of Rs 217 million in Q1, FY21; with a PAT margin of 10%.

The high growth segments of Gamified Early Learnings, eSports and Freemium have grown by 46%, 100% and 35% year on year to Rs 521 million, Rs 532 million and Rs 58 million respectively, the company said in a statement.

The Q1 FY22 results revenue growth and especially enhanced ebitda margins demonstrate intrinsic strength and profitability of the underlying businesses across all of three growth segments, Manish Agarwal, group CEO, said. “However, we will continue to prioritise strategic growth over margin optimisation to ensure that we continue to achieve and maintain leadership in segments we operate. Nazara continues to see strong consumer and partner interest across each of our segments and business KPIs across segments continue to remain healthy in this quarter which will further help in reinforcing the leadership position of the company across esports, gamified learning and cricket simulation mobile game,” he added further.

Read Also: Interview: Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18

Read Also: upGrad launches new campaign to make online degrees mainstream, TV to account for 60% of the ad spends on the campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook