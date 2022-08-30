Nazara acquires WildWorks kids IP ‘Animal Jam’ to boost its gamified learning segment

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies Limited has acquired one of the leading US children’s interactive entertainment company WildWorks. As per the deal, Nazara will acquire 100% of the company and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction. WildWorks posted $13.8 million in revenue in CY21 and $5.8 million in H1CY22, EBITDA was $3.1 million in CY21 and $1.6 million in H1CY22.

With its strong brand presence and talented Utah-based development team, WildWorks will enable Nazara to solidify its leadership position in the gamified learning space for kids, Nitish Mittersain, founder and MD, Nazara Technologies Ltd, said. “The eight-12 player demographic of Animal Jam builds on the success of our Kiddopia early learning product for kids two-seven, extending our reach with families while maintaining our focus on high quality educational content. Successful brand partnerships like Tag with Ryan also showcase the potential for leveraging the WildWorks platform in new categories,” he added.

Founded in 2003, WildWorks is an established game studios focused on the children’s market for ages eight-12. In the past decade, Wildworks’ mobile apps claimed to have attracted over 150 million players, and as a result of the deal, WildWorks is expected to expand into new products and territories in 2023 and beyond. Two of the original founders, CEO Clark Stacey and COO Jeff Amis, will remain with the company in their current positions and lead its next phase of growth as part of the “Friends of Nazara” network.

WildWorks describes its Animal Jam game as an online playground for kids who love animals and the natural world. Available on iOS and Android mobile devices in addition to Mac and PC computers, the game features world building and multiplayer games in a closely moderated social play space and offers a wealth of free STEAM-oriented educational content that players can access in the app and through the AJ Academy website. Following the Nazara acquisition, WildWorks plans to localise the existing Animal Jam apps for new territories and develop new apps and interactive experiences with the brand.

Clark Stacey, CEO, WildWorks, joining Nazara enables a new phase of growth and international reach for WildWorks and its games. “Our company goal has always been ‘Fun with Substance.’ So, of paramount importance for us, was finding a partner who shared our commitment to improving kids’ lives through play and earning the trust of parents. We immediately resonated with the Nazara team and respect the commitment they’ve already made to kids through Paper Boat Apps and Kiddopia,” he stated.

