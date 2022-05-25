Navyasa by Liva’s rolls out new campaign #freetobe featuring Deepika Padukone

Saree brand Navyasa by Liva has rolled out a marketing and advertising campaign featuring actress Deepika Padukone. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight a new approach to wearing sarees that is #freetobe. Conceptualised in line with the theme #freetobe, the campaign showcases the brand’s intent to revolutionise the way sarees are perceived.

Navyasa by Liva is redefining the saree category to beautifully capture the essence of modern Indian women, Rajnikant Sabnavis, chief marketing officer, Grasim Industries (Pulp and Fibre), said. “The brand’s intention is clear that it is here to stay and the association with Deepika Padukone as the face of the brand will only up the ante and take the brand to the next level. She captures the bold and individualistic style that Navyasa by Liva represents, making the actress a great fit for the brand. The campaign idea is in sync with the brand spirit and brings alive the ethos effectively,” he added.

As per the company, the TVC represents how a saree is breaking stereotypes with its fluid, breathable and comfortable nature. Saree gives the wearer the freedom of expression enabling them to achieve their dreams with conviction while wearing the saree, the campaign highlights. “Fabrics like Liva crepe and satin are very popular amongst the younger audience that drapes sarees. The Navyasa by Liva collection offers contemporary sarees with a complete behavioral understanding of the target audience empowering women to move around with spirited optimism and #freetobe in their element.” Sabnavis elaborated.

