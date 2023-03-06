Navyasa by Liva partners with Delhi Capitals for Tata Women’s IPL

Navyasa by Liva has partnered with Team Delhi Capitals for the Tata Women’s IPL, which is an ongoing T20 cricket league for women in India. The collaboration with the league is anticipated to offer the brand an excellent platform to showcase its narrative, a statement from the brand said.

As part of this collaboration, the players of the Delhi Capitals team will display the ‘Navyasa by Liva’ logo on the leading arm of their official jersey throughout the tournament.

“This partnership provides us with an opportunity to showcase our brand’s ethos of empowering women and celebrating their individuality. We look forward to creating a unique and unforgettable experience for the fans.” said ManMohan Singh, chief marketing officer, Grasim Industries Ltd | Pulp & Fibre.

“We celebrate Delhi Capital team’s versatility and achievement through this association. Can’t be a better way to mark the first anniversary of the brand and celebrate International Women’s Day this year.” said Priyanka Priyadarshini- AVP– Grasim Industries Ltd | Pulp & Fibre & Brand Head navyasa by liva.

“The partnership between navyasa by liva and Delhi Capitals is a perfect fit, as both brands are dedicated to promoting empowering women to express themselves freely. The upcoming Women’s IPL in 2023 is expected to be a game-changer for women’s cricket in India, and navyasa by liva is proud to be a part of this historic event.” said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals.

