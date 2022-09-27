Navratri 2022: Brands commemorate nine days of Navratri with social media campaigns 

It’s that time of year again when Indians enter the celebratory mode – from garba and dandiya to pandal hopping and celebrating Navratri with their loved ones. While the last two years saw subdued celebrations due to the Covid pandemic, consumers are back with zeal and optimism this festive season. Taking notes, brands have left no stones unturned in keeping up with the spirits of the consumers. Here’s how brands have entered the celebratory mode —

Tata Capital

“This Navratri, embrace auspicious beginnings. Start investing in gold mutual funds, put end to evils like high risk and rigid investment amounts, diversify your portfolio,” Tata Capital said on its social media.

Raymond

“Get ready for a fashionable and fun filled festive vibes,” added Raymond.

“Family gatherings are an integral part of Durga Pujo celebrations. With much of crafting special moments of joy and happiness, the menfolk are all dressed up in immaculate style – every silhouette tailored with precision, complimenting the occasion.”

Tata Tea Gold

“This Pujo, brew the flavours of festivity #BanglarPujoShilpoPujo,” said Tata Tea Gold.

Voltas Beko

“May these auspicious days brings hope, happy times, and light up our lives with dreams and prosperity. #HappyNavratri”

Chingari

“Here’s to nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happy vibes. Team #Chingari wishes a very Happy Navratri to all.”

Honda Car India

“Enjoy the nine days of this auspicious occasion with your near and dear ones. Wishing you a very happy Navratri from Honda.”

SpringFit Mattress

“Celebrate the nine-day festival of Devi and her worship and may the goddess fill your life with positive energy and happiness.”

Indigo Paints

Indigo Paints celebrates the #ShadesofNavratri in its social media post.

Cera India

“Indulge in the nine-day long celebrations. Welcome Maa Durga with a pious heart and reverence.”

JK Tyre

“May the onset of the auspicious festival bring you and your family joy, success, and blessings. Wishing you a #HappyNavaratri.”

