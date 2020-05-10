Navratna Oil signs Salman Khan as the new brand ambassador

Navratna Oil, a Rs.700 cr brand is a therapeutic cool oil in India with a market share of more than 65%

Navratna Oil- the hair oil brand from Emami Limited has roped in actor Salman Khan as the new brand ambassador. With this collaboration, the brand aims to strengthen its messaging further from the cities of India to even the deeper pockets of the country.

The brand has also released a new television commercial (TVC) featuring the actor as Raahat Raja- the popular icon of the oil brand. According to Harsha V. Agarwal, director, Emami Limited, Salman’s mass appeal and fanbase will be a perfect match for Navratna’s deep connect with its consumers. “Our new communication with its peppy presentation featuring the actor will help the brand to scale up its mass appeal quotient further,” he added.

The commercial has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame and choreographed by Mudassar Khan who has earned a name for his choreography style in many Salman starrer films like Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard etc. “The new campaign effectively communicates Navratna Oil’s varied usage and multipurpose benefits,” the company said.

Emami Limited is a personal and healthcare business in India, with a portfolio of household brand names such as BoroPlus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus Balm, Fast Relief and Kesh King. Established in 1974, the company has a portfolio of over 300 products based on ayurvedic formulations. The current operations of the company comprise more than 60 countries including SAARC, MENAP, SEA, Africa, Eastern Europe and the CIS countries. With a team of around 3200 people, the company reaches out to 45 lakh plus retails outlets through a network of 3200 distributors. Navratna Oil, a Rs. 700 cr brand is an ayurvedic therapeutic cool oil in India with a market share of more than 65%, according to the company.

